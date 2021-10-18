“The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration,” the lawsuit reads. “Our laws do not permit such an impulsive, egregious action against a former President and his close advisors.”
Jan. 6 committee lays out legal arguments against Bannon’s subpoena defiance in private letter to his attorney
The suit against the committee and the National Archives was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,
The committee has signaled in recent days that it plans to be aggressive in its effort to secure information from Trump and his top aides. On Tuesday evening, the panel is expected to approve a criminal complaint against former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, who has declined to comply with a committee subpoena.
Trump’s office put out a statement saying that it’s legal arguments rest on three “pillars”: that the suit serves no useful legislative purpose, such as informing the writing of a bill; undermines Trump’s executive privilege rights; and that the committee is not providing the former president’s team to review its records requests.
In florid terms, the 26-page complaint alleges that the committee seeks “to harass President Trump and senior members of his administration (among others) by sending an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist.”
The suit claims that the records requested have “no reasonable connection to the events of that day” and accuses Biden of refusing to assert executive privilege as “a political ploy” intended to injure Trump.
It also asserts that the committee is not requesting the information for a legitimate legislative purpose, such as to inform the writing of a bill. It’s an argument that Trump’s legal team has used in the past to try to block information sought by Congress.
The committee did not immediately comment on the suit.
Norman Eisen, a former special counsel to President Obama who advised managers of the first Trump impeachment and trial, called it “fatally flawed.”
Eisen argued that Trump was using arguments that may have had some merit if he were still in office but have none now.
“This claim might work if Trump were still president but these arguments fall apart in as much as it is the current president who has the authority over these records and he has not interposed an objection,” he said. “The complaint relies heavily on the Mazars case but that was a separation of powers case that exclusively concerned what happens when the House seeks information from a sitting president.”
Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may pursue Trump’s financial records, denies Congress access for now
In the Mazars case, congressional Democrats were seeking personal financial information about Trump from his longtime accounting firm.
In July 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the restrictions Trump proposed on congressional demands for private, nonprivileged information “risk seriously impeding Congress in carrying out its responsibilities.”
Still, the court put a hold on the congressional subpoenas, suggesting overreach on the part of the lawmakers, and sent case back to a lower court.
In the Mazars decision, which was 7 to 2, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. lamented that it had to get involved in the first place, calling it “the first of its kind to reach this Court” and arguing the legislative and executive branches “managed for over two centuries to resolve such disputes among themselves without the benefit of guidance from us.”
The Court could soon find himself embroiled in a similarly unprecedented case of Congress seeking information from a former president.
Josh Dawsey and Robert Barnes contributed to this story.