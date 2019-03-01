Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Trump, testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

President Trump sought to attack the credibility Friday of his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen by pointing to a book that Cohen has reportedly proposed that depicts Trump far more favorably than did the scathing testimony he delivered to Congress this week.

“Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie!” Trump said in morning tweets, in which he accused Cohen of committing perjury during a congressional hearing and called on Congress to demand the book manuscript, which Trump claimed was recently finished.

“Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony,” Trump wrote. “Like a different person! He is totally discredited!”

Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing. Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Michael Cohen’s book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before. He must have forgotten about his book when he testified. What does Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, say about this one. Is he being paid by Crooked Hillary. Using her lawyer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Cohen spent three days on Capitol Hill this week in a dramatic series of public and private hearings in which he apologized for previously lying to lawmakers and divulged what he said Trump knew about financial infractions and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

In a public hearing before a House hearing on Wednesday, Cohen also attacked Trump’s character, calling him a con man and a racist and voicing deep regret for working by his side for more than a decade.

[Congress says it’s not done with Michael Cohen yet]

In the wake of Cohen’s testimony, the president and his Republican allies have aggressively sought to discredit the former Trump loyalist, who has been sentenced to prison in part for lying to Congress last year.

On Thursday, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) wrote to Attorney General William P. Barr, asking him to investigate whether Cohen had perjured himself this week when he insisted during his testimony that he had not wanted a job in the Trump administration and had been content to serve as Trump’s personal lawyer.

In a statement Thursday night, Lanny J. Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, said that he had testified truthfully during the Wednesday hearing before the House Oversight Committee.

“It may not be surprising that two pro-Trump Committee members known now have made a baseless criminal referral,” Davis said. “In my opinion, it is a sad misuse of the criminal justice system with the aura of pure partisanship.”

In his Friday tweets, Trump highlighted Davis’s associations with the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, whom he referred to as “Crooked Hillary.”

The president also referenced a description of Cohen’s book as a “love letter to Trump.” That echoed a characterization of a Cohen book proposal by journalist Liz Plank of Vox Media during a February 2018 appearance on MSNBC.

During that broadcast, MSNBC host Ari Melber said Cohen had confirmed to him that he was working on a “tell-all book” about Trump.

Oh’ I see! Now that the 2 year Russian Collusion case has fallen apart, there was no Collusion except bye Crooked Hillary and the Democrats, they say, “gee, I have an idea, let’s look at Trump’s finances and every deal he has ever done. Let’s follow discredited Michael Cohen..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

...and the fraudulent and dishonest statements he made on Wednesday. No way, it’s time to stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt. Time to start looking at the other side where real crimes were committed. Republicans have been abused long enough. Must end now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

In other tweets Friday, Trump suggested Democrats were using Cohen to investigate his business dealings and finances because a two-year investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign “has fallen apart.”

Trump repeated his call to “stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt” and said prosecutors should start looking at Democrats “where real crimes were committed.”

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is investigating the Russian election interference and whether Trump obstructed the probe, is expected to deliver a report to the Justice Department in coming weeks on his findings.

Matt Zapotoksy and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.