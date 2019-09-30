President Trump on Monday called the complaint lodged by a whistleblower “a fraud” as he continued to lash out at an anonymous U.S. intelligence official despite a warning by the individual’s lawyer that Trump’s previous comments had endangered his client’s safety.

In a burst of morning tweets, Trump also questioned whether House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who is leading the investigation, should be arrested for “treason,” renewing a line of attack from the weekend.

“The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud,” Trump said in one tweet. He referred to the whistleblower’s account of Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a description that closely tracked a rough transcript released by the White House.

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

House Democrats last week began an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions tied to the call, in which Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender for the presidency, and his son, at a time when the White House had suspended military aid to Ukraine.

[Intelligence panel has deal to hear whistleblower’s testimony]

In his latest tweets, Trump also took aim at Schiff for remarks at a hearing last week in which Schiff embellished what was said in the call between Trump and Zelensky. Schiff later said it was intended as a parody and should have been obvious to Trump.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people,” Trump tweeted. “It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Trump’s latest tweets aimed at the whistleblower came two days after Andrew P. Bakaj, a lawyer representing the whistleblower, sent a letter to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire expressing fears for his client’s safety.

In the letter, Bakaj cited Trump’s remarks Wednesday in which he said whoever gave the whistleblower the information about the call was “close to a spy” and alluding to the death penalty.

“Unfortunately, we expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter,” Bakaj wrote.

Bakaj also said that “certain individuals” have issued a $50,000 “bounty” for “any information” relating to his client’s identity.

In tweets Sunday night, Trump said he wants to meet his “accuser” and warned of “Big Consequences.”

“In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower,’ ” Trump tweeted. “Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!”