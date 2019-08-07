President Trump departs the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House after delivering remarks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump lashed out at former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) and the news media as he prepared Wednesday to visit Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso on a trip that risks stoking divisions rather than bringing the country together after a pair of mass shootings.

Trump is scheduled to leave the White House at 9 a.m. on a day that will take Air Force One from the Rust Belt to the southern border. He is expected to encounter protesters both in the morning in Dayton, where a shooter killed nine people on Sunday, and in the afternoon in El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 on Saturday.

The White House has not released a detailed itinerary for the trip. In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Trump said he was going to meet “with First Responders, Law Enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings.”

In another tweet sent just before midnight, Trump lashed out at O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and native son of El Paso, a city of about 683,000 with a largely Latino population.

Trump repeated a discredited claim that O’Rourke had changed his first name to appeal to Hispanic voters, mocked his low standing in presidential polling and told him to “respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!”

O’Rourke responded on Twitter, writing: “22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

The shooter in El Paso allegedly posted an essay online with language that closely mirrors Trump’s rhetoric, as well as the language of the white nationalist movement, including a warning about the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Trump and his aides have denied any connection between his rhetoric — he frequently refers to illegal immigration as “an invasion” — and the shootings.

In another tweet Wednesday, Trump pointed to a report from a conservative outlet about the Dayton shooter having supported liberal political figures.

“I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

Police have not drawn any link between the Dayton gunman’s political ideology and the shootings, and his motive remains unclear.

Trump also highlighted a controversy over a change in the New York Times’ headline on a story about his remarks on the shootings on Monday. The paper’s original headline was “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.” It was changed in later editions to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”

In a tweet, Trump alleged that the change came “after the Radical Left Democrats went absolutely CRAZY!”

“Fake News - That’s what we’re up against,” he added.

The Times has said the change was not prompted by criticism by Democratic political candidates.

O’Rourke and several current Democratic officials have urged Trump not to visit El Paso in the aftermath of Saturday’s anti-immigrant attack at a Walmart Supercenter.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), whose district includes the El Paso Walmart and shopping center where people were killed, announced Tuesday that she had turned down an invitation from the White House to join Trump during his trip.

“I declined the invitation to accompany the President because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote in posts shared to Facebook and Twitter. “I refuse to join without a true dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words and actions have caused our community and this country.”

On Tuesday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) encouraged people unhappy over Trump’s upcoming visit to the city of about 140,000 to protest.

“I think people should stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy he’s coming,” Whaley told reporters.

Whaley said she isn’t sure that Trump’s visit will be helpful.

“Look, I have no sense of what’s in President Trump’s mind at all, right?” she said. “I can only hope that as president of the United States he’s coming here because he wants to add value to our community, and he recognizes that that’s what our community needs.”

Tim Elfrink and Allyson Chiu contributed to this report.