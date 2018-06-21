President Trump listens as King Felipe VI of Spain speaks during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Twitter about whether any Republican immigration legislation could pass the Senate — a move that GOP aides said could undermine efforts to round up Republican votes to pass an endangered bill in the House later in the day.

In one of several morning tweets, the president suggested that Senate Democrats would use the chamber’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes for legislation to advance, to scuttle any bill that emerged from the House on Thursday.

“What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms),” Trump said. “Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you!”

His tweet came just hours before the House planned to vote on a pair of immigration bills, both of which Trump has said he supports.

What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms). Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Two GOP aides involved in trying to pass the bills said Trump’s tweet would only harm efforts to corral votes Thursday. The tweet, they suggested, signaled to wavering House Republicans that the bills up for a vote are not going to make it into law — and therefore there is little incentive for lawmakers to risk a conservative backlash by voting for a more moderate alternative that has been negotiated among Republicans over the past month.

“Wow, this undermines getting undecided GOP members to support the compromise,” Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) said on Twitter following Trump’s tweet.

The White House has made a last-minute push to pass legislation amid the brewing border crisis prompted by the family separations that resulted on the U.S.-Mexico border from Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have all appeared on Capitol Hill this week to urge makers to pass legislation. But they have not specifically urged passage of one alternative, which stands to leave Republicans split on their preference and neither bill passing.

The two House bills emerged from a tumultuous process touched off weeks ago when a group of moderate Republican rebels filed a discharge petition to force votes on legislation that included protections for young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers.”

That prompted Ryan and GOP leaders to convene negotiations aimed at writing a consensus Republican bill that could pass the House to forestall passage of more liberal bipartisan bills that would pass with mostly Democratic votes.

[Ryan and Meadows clash on House floor, leaving immigration bills on thin ice]

The House is now planning to consider a more conservative option that would include hard-line enforcement measures and leave out a guaranteed path to citizenship for the “dreamers” and a second bill written to serve as a compromise between the House GOP’s conservative and moderate wings.

In other tweets Thursday, Trump also lashed out anew at Democratic leaders in Congress, accusing them of being unwilling to negotiate a “real deal.”

Trump attacked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) ahead of House consideration of a bill that was authored only by Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber.

“The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years,” Trump wrote. “At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security - now he’ll take Crime!”

The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years. At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security - now he’ll take Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

A public dispute Wednesday between House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and a top conservative leader, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), head of the Freedom Caucus, threatened to undermine House passage of either bill.

The legislation has also been further complicated by the Trump administration’s decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border, which has forced leaders to add language addressing the ensuing humanitarian and political crisis.

Trump appeared to have reached at deal last year with Schumer and Pelosi that would have addressed the dreamers situation, but the White House later backed off, insisting on harder-line positions than during a meeting with the Democratic leaders.

In another tweet Thursday, Trump appeared to oppose the addition of judges to help handle a backlog of asylum cases on the border, a step that has been advocated by Democrats and Republicans.

We shouldn’t be hiring judges by the thousands, as our ridiculous immigration laws demand, we should be changing our laws, building the Wall, hire Border Agents and Ice and not let people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

“We shouldn’t be hiring judges by the thousands, as our ridiculous immigration laws demand, we should be changing our laws, building the Wall, hire Border Agents and Ice and not let people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password,” Trump wrote.