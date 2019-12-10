Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

What’s happening now: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has asked committee chairs to proceed with articles of impeachment – meaning they will write a list of what they see as impeachable offenses by the president. The House Judiciary Committee met on Monday for presentations on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine from lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee.

What happens next: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) told reporters that he and the chairmen of other House committees would announce specific articles of impeachment against Trump at a news conference Tuesday morning. Those articles will be voted on, one by one, by the Judiciary Committee and then the full House. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: A whistleblower complaint led Pelosi to announce the beginning of an official inquiry on Sept. 24. Closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed. After two weeks of public hearings in November, the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee.

