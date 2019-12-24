Speaking to reporters who had just witnessed his teleconference, Trump aired an array of grievances about the impeachment process, claiming that Democrats “had no evidence at all” about misconduct in his dealings with Ukraine and that he is “in a very good position” as he faces a trial in the Senate.

AD

His comments come amid a standoff regarding the timing and scope of a Senate trial. Pelosi has declined to send the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate yet as Democrats demand more information about the parameters of a trial.

AD

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has requested subpoenas for several witnesses and documents that were not part of the House impeachment inquiry because of stonewalling by the White House.

“Now they come to the Senate and they want everything,” Trump said, repeating claims that he did not receive “due process” in the House proceedings.

Trump was invited to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings that preceded his impeachment but refused to do so.

AD

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also again took aim Tuesday at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a key player in gathering evidence, calling him “a sick, corrupt politician.”

“Fortunately we have a president who was able to plow through all of the stuff that went on and that goes on,” Trump said.

As he prepared to depart, Trump added, “Have a good time everybody. Merry Christmas.”

AD