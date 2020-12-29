Trump did not single out any Republican leaders by name, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to be among those he was targeting. Two weeks ago, McConnell recognized Biden as the president-elect. He has also discouraged GOP senators from participating in challenges to the electoral college votes when Congress meets to certify the results next week.

“Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats - All hell would break out,” Trump said in one of his tweets, which Twitter noted made “disputed” claims about election fraud.

The House of Representatives on Dec. 28 voted on a bipartisan basis to boost stimulus checks set to go out to American households from $600 to $2,000. (The Washington Post)

“Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance,” Trump continued. “Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose! P.S. I got MANY Senators..and Congressmen/Congresswomen Elected. I do believe they forgot!”

Earlier, Trump also took aim at members of his own party, protesting the House’s vote on Monday to override his veto of the defense bill. The 322-to-87 vote was comfortably more than the two-thirds of the House that was needed to pass the measure.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump wrote.

“Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!” Trump added, referring to the bill by its title, the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual measure authorizing funds for everything from overseas military operations to pay increases for service members.

Trump made good on repeated threats to veto the legislation last week, when he sent the bill back to Congress with a laundry list of objections.

Among the president’s complaints were that it ordered the Pentagon to change the names of military installations commemorating Confederate generals; restricted his ability to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, South Korea and Afghanistan; and did not repeal an unrelated law giving certain liability protections to technology companies.