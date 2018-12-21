In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Trump speaks during a tour as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Breaking News: In morning tweets, President Trump sought to pin blame on a looming shutdown on Democrats even though he said last week he that he would proudly own one if Congress did not meet his demand for border-wall funding.

Trump’s threat came as the Senate prepared to take up a spending bill on Friday.

President Trump on Friday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to fight “as hard as he fought for anything” to pass a stopgap spending measure that cleared the House on Thursday with money that Trump is seeking for his promised border wall.

Trump’s exhortation, contained in morning tweets, came about 19 hours before a deadline for the president and Congress to come to terms on a spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown. Trump also sought to pin blame on Democrats for a potential shutdown that just last week he said he would proudly own if his demands for border security were not met.

“Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything,” Trump wrote. “He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don’t vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown! House Republicans were great yesterday!”

Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything. He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don’t vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown! House Republicans were great yesterday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

After Trump threatened Thursday to veto a Senate measure that did not contain the border funding he sought, the House hurried to appease the president, pulling together a bill that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8 while also allocating $5.7 billion for the border wall. The House bill also included nearly $8 billion for disaster relief for hurricanes and wildfires.

[Trump says he won’t sign Senate deal to avert shutdown, demands funds for border security]

Democrats, however, have enough votes in the Senate to keep that bill from advancing and have showed no signs of relenting.

In his tweets, Trump also sought to counter Democratic arguments that a border wall is an antiquated strategy for curbing illegal border crossings.

“The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned,” Trump wrote. “The fact is there is nothing else’s that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It’s like the wheel, there is nothing better.“

“Properly designed and built Walls work, and the Democrats are lying when they say they don’t,” the president added.

The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned. The fact is there is nothing else’s that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It’s like the wheel, there is nothing better. I know tech better than anyone, & technology..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018