WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will make a stop in Montana next week.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says Trump will travel to the state on July 5. She didn’t say what the president would be doing, but the visit is expected to include a campaign appearance on behalf of state auditor Matthew Rosendale, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

Rosendale hopes to deny Democratic Sen. Jon Tester a shot at re-election.

Tester angered the president earlier this year by releasing unsubstantiated allegations that Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, Trump’s pick to run the Veterans Affairs Department, drank on the job, overprescribed medication and presided over a toxic work environment. Tester is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Jackson ultimately withdrew his nomination and Trump named a new candidate.

