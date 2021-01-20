“Most of the people standing behind me will not be able to go to work” after they leave government, Trump said at the time, flanked by senior aides.

The order required executive branch appointees to sign a pledge that they would never work as registered foreign lobbyists, and it banned them from lobbying the federal agencies where they worked for five years after leaving the government.

Ethics experts at the time noted the order had loopholes — but still offered cautious praise at the time for Trump’s attempt at halting the revolving door that allows government employees to use their positions to land lucrative jobs in the private sector.

AD

AD

No explanation was given for why Trump chose to rescind the order. The White House released the directive at 1:08 a.m. on the day he will leave office. It had been signed on Tuesday.

Trump largely failed to fulfill the pledges he made to change Washington’s culture, including the specific promises he made to curtail moneyed interests in 2016 campaign speech in Green Bay, Wis.

He promised he would push Congress to pass a five-year lobbying ban into law so it could not be lifted by a future president. But he never proposed such legislation. Nor did he ask Congress to impose a similar five-year lobbying ban on its members, as he had promised he would do in the speech.

AD

He also never tried to seek to “close all the loopholes” used by former government officials who get around registering as lobbyists by calling themselves “consultants” and “advisers.” And he never acted on his pledge to stop foreign lobbyists from campaign fundraising — and in fact, benefited from their financial support.

AD

Among the five pledges Trump made to “drain the swamp” and curtail the influence of lobbyists, a Washington Post review last year found that he sought to address only two — through the executive order in January 2017 that he has now reversed.

Meanwhile, Trump gave wealthy donors ample access to him and his top aides, holding pricey fundraisers where supporters personally pitched him on their ideas.