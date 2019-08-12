The reelection campaigns of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday unveiled a new T-shirt touting the duo as “Back-to-Back Supreme Court Champs,” in a reference to the confirmations of Supreme Court Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The black T-shirt features the silhouettes of Trump and McConnell on the front and the names of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on its sleeves. It is available to supporters who make a donation of $35 or more through a joint fundraising site set up by both campaigns.

Get your official Back-to-Back Supreme Court Champs T-Shirt! Your donation will help President @realDonaldTrump and @Team_Mitch keep confirming judges at a record-breaking pace! #SupremeCourtChamps — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 12, 2019

“President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just keep WINNING,” the website reads. “They confirmed TWO conservative Supreme Court Justices in the last 2 years. We just launched these exclusive, limited-edition, Official Back to Back Supreme Court Champs T-shirts to celebrate our win and drive liberals crazy.”

The T-shirt is the latest twist in a long-running effort by Trump and McConnell to focus on judicial nominations in a bid to energize Republican voters. Polling shows that the issue is a core concern for much of the GOP base: according to 2016 exit polls, 26 percent of Trump voters said Supreme Court nominations were the most important factor in their vote.

Both Trump and McConnell have touted the confirmations of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the campaign trail. And in April, McConnell kicked off his 2020 reelection bid by releasing a video highlighting his successful effort to block former president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

McConnell has previously described his 2016 move to block Garland — and the subsequent confirmation of Gorsuch after Trump took office — as one of his proudest moments.