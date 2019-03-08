President Trump listens as he and first lady Melania Trump welcome Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his wife Monika Babisova of the Czech Republic in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

As part of an ongoing effort to persuade the public that his campaign did not collude with Russia, President Trump on Friday dramatically misrepresented comments made by the judge who presided over the sentencing of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Thursday for cheating on his taxes and bank fraud. The case was prosecuted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office but was unrelated to his core mission of investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During Thursday’s proceedings in a courtroom in Alexandria, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III noted the distinction, saying that Manafort was “not before this court for anything having to do with collusion with the Russian government to influence this election.”

In a tweet Friday, Trump incorrectly suggested that Ellis’s comments had cleared his campaign of wrongdoing.

Both the Judge and the lawyer in the Paul Manafort case stated loudly and for the world to hear that there was NO COLLUSION with Russia. But the Witch Hunt Hoax continues as you now add these statements to House & Senate Intelligence & Senator Burr. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

Trump’s tweet also referenced Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing, who told reporters outside the courthouse that “there is absolutely no evidence Paul Manafort worked in collusion with any government official from Russia.”

Trump’s tweet prompted immediate pushback from lawmakers, including Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).

“This case doesn’t prove there was no collusion because that wasn’t the subject of the trial,” King said during an appearance on CNN.

At a trial last year, Manafort was found guilty of hiding millions he made lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian politicians in overseas bank accounts, then falsifying his finances to get loans when his patrons lost power. Prosecutors highlighted his lavish lifestyle, saying his crimes were used to pay for high-end clothes and multiple properties.

Manafort contends he is mere collateral damage in Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is expected to send a report in coming weeks to Attorney General William P. Barr regarding his findings related to election interference.

The House Intelligence and Senate Intelligence committees are continuing Russia-related investigations as well. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate panel, who Trump referenced in his tweet, has said he has seen no direct evidence of collusion.

Democratic lawmakers have said Burr’s assessment is premature.

