Former South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York in July 2018. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to mock his latest Republican primary challenger, former South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford, dismissing him and two other GOP White House hopefuls as the “Three Stooges.”

In morning tweets shortly after Sanford touted his candidacy on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump referenced a 2009 episode in which Sanford, then South Carolina’s governor, disappeared for nearly a week before reemerging to hold a tearful news conference at which he revealed an extramarital affair.

Sanford’s staff had said he was hiking the Appalachian Trail, but he had actually traveled to Argentina to be with his then-girlfriend, María Belén Chapur, whom he described as his “soul mate.”

“When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, @MarkSanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over,” Trump tweeted. “It was, but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent.”

Trump was referring to Sanford’s loss in June 2018 in a Republican primary. In a tweet about hours before the polls closed, Trump endorsed his opponent, Katie Arrington. She subsequently lost the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

“But now take heart, he is back, and running for President of the United States,” Trump said of Sanford in his tweets on Monday. “The Three Stooges, all badly failed candidates, will give it a go!”

In addition to Sanford, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh are also mounting Republican primary challenges to Trump.

“I’m running because I think we need to have a conversation about what it means to be a Republican. I think we’ve lost our way as a party,” Sanford said during his MSNBC appearance prior to Trump’s tweets.

Sanford criticized Trump for his spending practices, trade policies and what he characterized as a lack of respect for institutions, including the Federal Reserve.

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.