Former first lady Melania Trump has sold digital images of a painting of her eyes for about $180 each, with payments that had to be submitted to her website in the form of a cryptocurrency called Solana. She has also offered for sale a hat she wore on a state visit to France, a painting of her wearing the hat, and a digital image of the same, for a minimum bid that she originally pegged at $250,000, though that amount fell precipitously in recent weeks as the value of Solana plunged.