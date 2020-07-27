O’Brien is in frequent contact with President Trump, although it was not immediately clear how recently the two had been in proximity. They appeared publicly together during a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Florida on July 10.
One of Trump’s military valets and Vice President Pence’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus.
O’Brien, who was appointed to his role in September 2019, was named to the White House coronavirus task force when it was launched in January.
O’Brien’s positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.