President Trump on Monday suggested a double standard in news media coverage of his achievements and those of President Barack Obama, going on Twitter to complain that his predecessor would have received far more credit for meeting with the North Korean dictator.

“If President Obama (who got nowhere with North Korea and would have had to go to war with many millions of people being killed) had gotten along with North Korea and made the initial steps toward a deal that I have, the Fake News would have named him a national hero!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s comments come in the wake of a summit in Singapore with Kim Jong Un that Trump has cast as dramatically reducing the nuclear threat posed by North Korea despite no specific commitments about how it will eliminate its weapons.

In tweets last week, Trump said that a broad agreement signed with Kim mean there was “no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” and “everybody can now feel much safer.”

That notion was ridiculed by many Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who wrote on Twitter that Trump was being “truly delusional,” noting that North Korea has “the same arsenal today as 48 hours ago.”

Trump has also said the good chemistry he developed with Kim leads him to believe the dictator is serious about a pledge to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.