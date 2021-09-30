Lewandowski had become one of Noem’s political advisers in recent months, traveling the country with her to attend donor and Republican National Committee events as she laid the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign effort in 2024. He also helped to write her speeches, according to people familiar with the work who were not authorized to speak publicly. The two were often seen at dinners and private events together.
“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official),” Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, said in a statement Thursday. “He will not be advising the governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”
Separately, Noem issued a statement on Wednesday denying an anonymously sourced claim on a conservative website that she and Lewandowski had an extramarital affair.
“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem said in a tweet. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”
Lewandowski declined to comment.
David Chesnoff, a Las Vegas-based attorney for Lewandowski, said in an email Wednesday afternoon: “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dismisses conservative website’s claims of extramarital affair with former Trump adviser
The decision by Trump and Noem to distance themselves from Lewandowski follows claims from the wife of a donor to Trump’s SuperPAC, Trashelle Odom, that Lewandowski behaved inappropriately at the Sunday dinner for the Victoria’s Voice charity, which supports efforts to fight youth drug addition.
“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Odom said in a statement provided to The Washington Post.
Odom said Lewandowski bragged about how powerful he is and claimed he controlled access to Trump and can get anyone elected.
An attorney for Odom said in a statement that during the dinner, in a private room at a Benihana restaurant, Lewandowski was seated next to Odom, tried to hold her hand, touched her leg multiple times and touched her back. The attorney said Odom rebuffed all these advances, and that Lewandowski later threw a drink at her that hit her shoe and the bottom of her dress.
At one point after the meal, according to the attorney, Odom approached Noem to introduce her to family members.
“Gov. Noem stated that during dinner, she texted Corey to stop touching [Mrs. Odom],” the attorney wrote in a statement. “This was confusing for Mrs. Odom’s sister and stepson.”
Fury did not respond to a request for comment about that interaction between Odom and Noem.