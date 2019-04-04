U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza (right) joins President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta (left) at the White House during a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Oct., 06, 2017. On Thursday, April 4, 2019, the president nominated Carranza to be the next administrator of the Small Business Administration. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/file)

President Trump announced Thursday night that he will nominate Jovita Carranza, a Latina woman, as the head of the Small Business Administration.

Carranza, who comes from a family of Mexican immigrants, worked as the deputy administrator of that agency during the George W. Bush administration. In June 2017, Trump appointed her as U.S. Treasurer, which meant her signature was on the nation’s currency.

Carranza replaces outgoing SBA administrator Linda McMahon, who announced her resignation last week and will now work for a super PAC backing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.