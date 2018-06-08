President Trump said Friday that he doesn’t take issue with the lack of respect expressed this week for adult-film star Stormy Daniels by his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“I’m not going to disagree with him on that,” Trump told reporters when asked what he thought of Giuliani saying being a porn star was not acceptable work.

Appearing earlier this week at a conference in Israel, Giuliani said that Daniels — who has said she had sexual relationship with Trump a decade ago — was not as deserving of respect as other women and appeared to question her credibility.

“I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Giuliani said.

His remarks incensed many female Democrats in Congress, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who called Giuliani’s comments a slur and “an insult to every woman in this country.”

Trump has denied the allegation of an affair despite a $130,000 payment to Daniels to remain silent by Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump appeared in three Playboy videos that feature nudity and soft-core pornographic content between 1994 and 2001, according to reports by CNN and BuzzFeed.

On Friday, Trump brushed off a suggestion that comments Giuliani made in Israel were causing him headaches.

At the same conference, Giuliani said that the legal team of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is trying to “frame” the president and that after Trump called off a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim “got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in.”

“Look, Rudy’s great,” Trump said Friday as he prepared to leave the White House on Friday en route to a Group of Seven economic summit in Canada. “But Rudy is doing a very good job, actually. He’s doing a very good job.”