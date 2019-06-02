President Donald Trump leans in to hear a question from the media on departing the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Israel has got to “get their act together” after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to form a new governing coalition and a second election was set for later this year.

Saying the political situation in Israel is “all messed up,” Trump adds, “We’re not happy about that.”

Meanwhile, Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may be right in assessing that the administration’s forthcoming Mideast peace plan may not go anywhere. A Washington Post report quoted Pompeo as telling a group of Jewish leaders in New York that the long-delayed plan may not “gain traction.”

Trump told reporters, “I think we have a good chance, but we’ll see what happens.”

Trump spoke Sunday as he prepared to fly to Europe.

