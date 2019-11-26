Trump on Tuesday called the scourge of violence facing Native American women and girls “sobering and heartbreaking.”
The National Institute of Justice estimates that 1.5 million Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including many who are victims of sexual violence. On some reservations, federal studies have shown women are killed at a rate over 10 times the national average.
