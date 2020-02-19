Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, appears to be the latest official to be purged.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wanted to “thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!”
Rood’s letter of resignation did not mention Ukraine but said that he was leaving at Trump’s request.
“It’s my understanding from Secretary (Mark) Esper that you requested my resignation,” Rood said in his letter to Trump, adding that he will step down as of Feb. 28.
