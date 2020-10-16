Trump’s financial disadvantage was once unthinkable — incumbent presidents traditionally vastly out-raise their rivals — and poses a stark challenge to his reelection prospects. The president’s campaign was betting on a well-stocked war chest to blanket airwaves and the web with Trump ads. But last week he was outspent on advertising by Biden by more than $10 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
“President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election,” Murtaugh tweeted.
Biden’s fundraising benefited from a boost in donor enthusiasm following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump’s widely panned performance in the first presidential debate.
