Trump reported having $265 million in the bank at the end of May. Biden, for his part, reported having just over $82 million at the same point.
Trump’s campaign announced this week that it raised $14 million last Sunday, which was the president’s birthday.
Biden on Monday brought in $6 million at a single event featuring Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a onetime rival for the nomination. He plans a fundraiser Tuesday with former President Barack Obama.
Trump’s campaign has begun wide-scale general election ads, spending about $24 million on television and digital spots over the past month, but it has come as the president’s standing in both public and private surveys has taken a hit.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.