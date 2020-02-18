President Trump has granted clemency for Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, who pleaded guilty two decades ago for failing to report a felony.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, flanked by several former NFL players, announced the full presidential pardon Tuesday morning outside the White House.

“I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” said former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, calling it a “great day.”

DeBartolo testified in a gambling fraud and corruption case against former Louisiana governor Edwin W. Edwards (D) in 1998. DeBartolo said the governor extorted him for $400,000 in exchange for approval of a riverboat casino license. DeBartolo paid the money and the state licensing board unanimously approved his project.

For failing to report the governor’s felony, DeBartolo had to pay $1 million in fines, was placed on two year’s probation and handed the NFL team over to his sister.