“I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” said former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, calling it a “great day.”

DeBartolo testified in a gambling fraud and corruption case against former Louisiana governor Edwin W. Edwards (D) in 1998. DeBartolo said the governor extorted him for $400,000 in exchange for approval of a riverboat casino license. DeBartolo paid the money and the state licensing board unanimously approved his project.