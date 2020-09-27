“Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home,” said Sergeant DeAnna Greenlaw. “The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for a Baker Act.”
The Trump campaign put out a statement supporting for Parscale.
“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump campaign manager Tim Murtaugh said.
Parscale continued to hold a senior role in the campaign — in charge of digital spending — but had been demoted in July after questions about his spending and in the aftermath of a June rally in Tulsa, where the president and Parscale promised a big crowd but one did not materialize amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Greenlaw said police arrived on the scene of Parscale’s Fort Lauderdale home in response to a call about “an armed male attempting suicide.”
The police were called by Parscale’s wife who told the officers upon their arrival that “her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.”
Two campaign officials said they were aware of an incident and were investigating it. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation.
Parscale had worked for the president in the 2016 cycle and was named campaign manager early in the presidency. He was aligned with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.
Parscale is close to the Trump family and had been in the campaign office in Arlington, Va. in recent weeks even after his demotion.