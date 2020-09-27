Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris hold a steady lead over President Trump and Vice President Pence, with an edge of 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters, according to the latest Post-ABC News poll.

How to vote: Find out the rules in your state. Some states have already started sending out mail ballots; see how to make sure yours counts. Absentee and mail ballots are two terms for the same thing, mostly used interchangeably. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. Are you running into voting problems? Let us know.

Electoral college map: Who actually votes, and who do they vote for? Explore how shifts in turnout and voting patterns for key demographic groups could affect the presidential race.

Policy: Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues defining the election.

Battlegrounds: Want to understand the swing states? Read about Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Arizona, and sign up for The Trailer and get more states, plus more news and insight from the trail, in your inbox three days a week.

Coming up: Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate three times this fall; here’s what to know about the 2020 presidential debates. Are you planning on watching the debate? The Washington Post wants to hear from you.

