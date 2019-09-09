President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally Monday at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville, N.C. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump and Vice President Pence swept into North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District on Monday to rally support for Dan Bishop, the Republican candidate in a special election that could be a bellwether for the president’s political fortunes in 2020.

Headlining a “Keep America Great” rally at the Crown Expo Center here, Trump said Bishop would support his agenda on issues including illegal immigration and Second Amendment rights.

“Tomorrow is your chance to send a clear message to the America-hating left,” Trump told the crowd shortly before calling Bishop onto the stage.

The White House’s heavy involvement in the race — the president, vice president and Trump’s chief of staff spent at least part of their day in rural North Carolina — stood in contrast to Trump’s remarks earlier Monday, when he denied that the contest had any national importance.

“No, I don’t see it as a bellwether,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “They always ask that question.”

The 9th District has long been in Republican hands, and Trump won it by 12 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. But recent polling has shown Democrat Dan McCready within striking distance of Bishop, upping the stakes for both parties in a race that is being closely watched for insights into the 2020 electoral landscape.

If McCready wins on Tuesday, Republicans in Washington worry that even more members of their party will announce retirements in the coming weeks, joining the 16 who have already fled for the exits. If Bishop wins, meanwhile, Trump probably will point to the victory as evidence that he is an asset, not a liability, to Republican candidates next fall.

Aware of the race’s potential impact, outside groups have spent a combined total of more than $10 million to boost McCready and Bishop, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That’s on top of the nearly $5 million McCready’s campaign has spent and the $2 million spent by Bishop’s campaign.

The president has loomed large over the race. Bishop’s closing TV ad features footage of Trump praising him and blasting McCready as an “ultra liberal” who “likes open borders” and “really admires socialism.”

Democrats seized on Monday’s rally, casting the appearance by Trump and Pence as a sign that the White House is deeply worried about losing the seat.

“The president and vice president are in North Carolina today desperately trying to save a seat they won by double-digits in 2016,” North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said in a statement.

Goodwin also argued that Republicans had “tried to steal this election by targeting the elderly, African-American, and Native American voters through the largest case of election fraud in modern history.”

McCready had run for the seat in 2018 and had initially appeared to have lost to his Republican opponent, Mark Harris, by a razor-thin margin. But allegations that a Harris campaign contractor committed widespread ballot fraud prompted state and federal investigations and, ultimately, the voiding of the November 2018 election result.

State election officials then ordered a special election; Harris decided not to run, and Bishop — a state senator best known for sponsoring North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill” — bested nine other candidates to win the Republican nomination. McCready ran unopposed.

Ahead of Monday’s rally, Pence spent much of his day traveling with Bishop and campaigning on his behalf. He visited a Bishop campaign call center, delivered remarks at Wingate University and visited two barbecue restaurants with the Republican candidate.

Warming up the crowd before Trump’s appearance onstage Monday night, Pence sought to tie McCready to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and said of Bishop, “He’s the right man. He's the right Dan.”

Pence also sang the president’s praises, and at one point, the crowd broke out into cheers of, “Four more years! Four more years!”

“Four more years means more jobs,” Pence responded. “Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops.

“And it’s going to take at least four more years,” he added, “to drain that swamp.”

Sonmez reported from Washington. Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.