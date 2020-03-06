Meadows replaces acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is being appointed the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, Trump said in a follow-up tweet. The president thanked Mulvaney for “having served the administration so well.”
Mulvaney was tapped in an acting capacity as the top White House aide in December 2018 and officially stepped into the role in early January 2019 following the departure of John Kelly. Meadows will be Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff, following Mulvaney, Kelly and Reince Priebus.
A four-term lawmaker, Meadows announced in December that he would not run for reelection and hinted in his farewell statement that he would join either the administration or Trump’s 2020 campaign.