President Trump plans to meet Friday with Cabinet officials and other senior national security advisers to begin making arrangements for a step-by-step U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a White House official familiar with his plans said.

Officials said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney are among the Cabinet officials who will meet with Trump and Vice President Pence at Trump’s New Jersey golf resort.

The session will review results of months of diplomatic outreach by Trump’s special envoy, former U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and military plans to begin a phased withdrawal of U.S. forces and end the longest U.S. war.

The Trump administration would withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in exchange for concessions from the Taliban, including a renunciation of al-Qaeda, as part of an initial deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war.

The agreement would require the Taliban to begin negotiating a larger peace deal directly with the Afghan government, a sticking point that has left the U.S.-allied Kabul government fearful that Trump is abandoning them.

Zhalilzad has publicly assured Kabul that the U.S. will not‘cut and run,” but Trump alarmed the Afghans by saying last month that he could end the war “in a week” by dropping huge bombs, but would not do so.

The withdrawal U.S. officials plan to present to Trump could cut the number of American troops in the country from roughly 14,000 to between 8,000 and 9,000, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. That number would be nearly the same as when Trump took office.

The plan has taken shape after months of negotiations between the Taliban and Khalilzad, an Afghan-born American diplomat who was appointed by the Trump administration last year to jump-start talks. Officials said an agreement could be finalized ahead of the Afghan presidential election in September, though they cautioned that Taliban leaders could delay and that significant challenges remain.

A White House official sought to play down expectations for Friday’s meeting. Asked whether the president intends to make a decision about troop presence in Afghanistan, he said, “I don’t know that we’ll have any announcement or decision or any information coming out of it one way or the other.”

“The president meets with the secretary of state every week for a briefing on all types of matters across the globe and this is no different,” the official added. “The president was very clear when he left D.C. that this was a working trip and he’s been working since he got here.”

The official reiterated that Trump has been clear about wanting to bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan and that remains his long-term priority.

Trump has long been frustrated in his desire to announce a withdrawal.

During his visit to Bedminster two years ago, former chief of staff John F. Kelly also assembled military officials to talk about Afghanistan with Trump.

They met individually with him over a course of several days, according to people familiar with the matter, and convinced him to stay in Afghanistan and eventually add more troops.

But Trump has long resented the troop presence there and the decision made in the summer of 2017.

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.