The family was in Washington on Thursday seeking to build support for legislation that would allow active-duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of their chain of command.
Guillén was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood on April 22, near where she was last seen, investigators have said. The discovery of her remains in a shallow grave east of the Texas installation triggered a manhunt that ended when one suspect — Spc. Aaron Robinson — killed himself as officers closed in, the Army said this month.
Robinson’s girlfriend was charged with evidence tampering, and she said she helped dispose of the body, court records show.
Guillén’s disappearance, and her family’s allegations that she was sexually harassed, drew attention from activists, lawmakers, celebrities and other soldiers. The family has also complained that the Army’s search for the 20-year-old soldier lacked urgency and care at the highest levels.
“As you know, the FBI and the DOJ are now involved,” Trump told the family, referring to the Department of Justice. “We got them involved. And the people at Fort Hood where it took place are very much involved. … We’ll get to the bottom of it, and maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa. … We’ll be in touch with you constantly.”
Trump also offered to personally help cover funeral costs for Guillén.
Asked whether he would support the third-party legislation that the family is seeking, Trump said, “We’re going to look into that very strongly.”