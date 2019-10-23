The agreement will leave Turkey and Russia in control of territory formerly held by Kurdish forces once allied with the United States.

Trump has been harshly criticized by members of both parties over his decision earlier this month to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, with many arguing that Trump gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to launch a military offensive against the Syrian Kurds.

But in a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump proclaimed that the situation on the Turkey-Syria border was a “big success.”

“Safe Zone created!” Trump said. “Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

Even as Trump declared success in Syria, U.S. policy appeared to be in disarray. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper was in the Iraqi capital to discuss the redeployment of hundreds of U.S. troops, after Iraq’s military announced its opposition to allowing American forces to stay in the country.

And at a Senate hearing Tuesday, James Jeffrey, the administration’s special envoy for Syria, was upbraided by lawmakers, who dismissed his insistence that U.S. goals in Syria — to prevent an Islamic State resurgence, to remove Assad’s Iranian allies from the country, and to establish a working democracy in the country — remained intact.

Some, such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), noted reports of Islamic State prisoners escaping from ­Kurdish-run prisons in Syria and the potential for militants to seize Syrian oil fields.

Others, such as Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), said the Trump administration’s claim of victory was off the mark.

“I have the greatest respect for you,” Menendez told Jeffrey, “but one can try to put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig. One can try to call capitulation a victory, and it’s still capitulation.”

Kareem Fahim, Karen DeYoung and Erin Cunningham contributed to this report.

