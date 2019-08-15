President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House last week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump, who has vowed to push Congress to pass legislation in response to massacres this month in Texas and Ohio, on Thursday promoted the views of a criminologist who argued this week that there is no evidence that the United States is experiencing an “epidemic” of mass shootings.

On Twitter, Trump shared a message that linked to an interview with Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox, who shared his views in a podcast broadcast Wednesday by Reason, a libertarian publication.

In the interview, Fox said that although the number of mass shootings has risen in recent years, there are too few to draw a clear trend line. He blamed the media for creating unnecessary panic.

“There is no evidence that we are in the midst of an epidemic of mass shootings,” Fox told interviewer Nick Gillespie.

The tweet that Trump shared providing a link to the interview was written by Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham. It was among a spate of other retweets by Trump on Thursday morning on varied subjects.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question about what message Trump was trying to convey by sharing the tweet.

In the wake of the mass shootings this month in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead, Trump has vowed to push Republicans to embrace legislation that would strengthen background checks for gun buyers and persuade the National Rifle Association to drop its longstanding opposition to such measures.

Last week, Trump told reporters at the White House that conversations in recent days had yielded strong congressional support for “very meaningful background checks” and that his party, which has stymied gun-control efforts this year by Democrats, would take the lead in passing new legislation after returning from an August recess.

“I think Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge, along with the Democrats,” Trump said.

He continued to express support for stronger background checks when speaking to reporters on Tuesday in New Jersey.

According to a Washington Post analysis published earlier this month, four or more people have been killed in a mass shooting every 47 days, on average, since June 17, 2015. That was the evening a young white supremacist killed nine people at a Bible study in a historic African American church in Charleston, S.C.