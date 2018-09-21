President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington earlier this month. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Trump on Friday pointedly questioned the credibility of the woman who has accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers, contending that she or her parents would have reported the attack to law enforcement at the time if it were as bad as she has said.

Trump’s tweet marked a sharp break from the days after the accusation first surfaced, during which he refrained from attacking Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in California, and said she deserved to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump said in the tweet, which was his first to mention his Supreme Court nominee’s accuser by name.

“I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” Trump said.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Ford told The Washington Post in an interview published online Sunday that Kavanaugh drunkenly pinned her to a bed on her back, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams at a house party in the early 1980s.

Ford said she told no one at the time what had happened to her. She was terrified, she said, that she would be in trouble if her parents realized she had been at a party where teenagers were drinking, and she worried they might figure it out even if she did not tell them.

She said she recalled thinking: “I’m not ever telling anyone this. This is nothing, it didn’t happen, and he didn’t rape me.”

[Kavanaugh accuser won’t testify Monday but open to doing so later next week]

In other early-morning tweets from Las Vegas, Trump contended that Kavanaugh is under assault by “radical left wing politicians” who are not interested in finding the truth about the allegation but instead “just want to destroy and delay.”

“Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.,” Trump said.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Trump also took aim at “radical left lawyers” who are seeking to get the FBI involved, saying: “Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Democrats have called for the FBI to reopen its background-check investigation into Kavanaugh, rather than a criminal probe.

The FBI has said it has no plans to do so unless the White House asks for such an investigation. And a Justice Department spokesman said earlier this week that Ford’s allegation “does not involve any potential federal crime.”

Trump’s tweets came as lawyers for Ford continued negotiations with Republicans about conditions under which she might testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In his tweets, Trump continued to strongly defend Kavanaugh as “a fine man, with an impeccable reputation” as he voiced mounting frustration with the roiled confirmation process.

The tweets came a day after an attorney for Ford said that it is “not possible” for her to appear at planned Senate hearing on Monday to detail her claims but that she could testify later in the week.

Debra Katz, Ford’s lawyer, relayed the response to top staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, seeking to negotiate the conditions under which Ford would be prepared to testify later next week.

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), said through a spokesman late Thursday that he would consult with colleagues on how to proceed.

On Thursday, Ford also dismissed a theory advanced by a prominent Kavanaugh friend and supporter that she was instead attacked by a Kavanaugh classmate.

“I knew them both, and socialized with” the other classmate, Ford said, adding that she had once visited him in the hospital. “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.”

Though he did not mention Ford by name, Trump raised questions Thursday about the timing of the allegation in a television interview with Fox News before his appearance at a political rally in Las Vegas.

“Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” he asked.

Samantha Guerry, a friend and former classmate of Ford, expressed exasperation at Trump’s question during an interview Friday morning with CNN.

“The idea that someone would have told the FBI 36 years ago is ludicrous,” she said, noting that many women who are assaulted “are extremely unlikely to tell anyone.”

“This is a deeply personal, traumatic experience that has a lot of psychological complexity to it,” she said. “Anyone who looks at this thoughtfully will see that women who make these claims are often belittled, told they are mistaken, bullied and shamed.”

A 2015 Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation Survey of current and recent college students found that 88 percent of women who experienced unwanted sexual contact did not tell police or university authorities about the incidents.

This result was the same among both women who reported sexual assault by force or threat, as well as those who were incapacitated and unable to give consent.

Emma Brown, Scott Clement contributed to this report.