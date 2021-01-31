Instead, Trump had held on to the majority of that money in the coffers of Save America, his new leadership PAC, which carries few restrictions on how the money can be spent and can now be used to finance his post-presidential political career.

In all, the official committees supporting Trump and the Republican Party raised more than $290 million since his Nov. 3 election defeat — a staggering amount by an outgoing president that highlights Trump’s lasting influence on the party and its fundraising apparatus.

But the donations took a sharp dive in December, filings show, even as Trump and his allies continued to make baseless claims of widespread election fraud and brought unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn the presidential election results in key battleground states.

The vast majority of the approximately $290 million post-election haul came between Election Day and Nov. 23, filings show. At least $82.6 million of that total was raised from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, the filing period for the new Federal Election Commission disclosures filed Sunday night.

It is unclear whether Trump maintained his fundraising cachet after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That led to his second impeachment, and some Republican lawmakers distanced themselves from his incendiary rhetoric calling into doubt the integrity of the presidential election.

Save America spent only about $343,000 of the $31.5 million it raised since it was created after the election, to pay fees to the company that processes its donations, filings show. The committee retained the rest of the donations as of Jan. 1.

The money collected by the leadership PAC cannot be used directly for Trump’s campaign purposes, but there are few other restrictions on how the money can be spent. For example, donations could be used to pay for events at Trump’s properties or to finance his travel or personal expenses.

Leadership PACs are commonly used by current and former members of Congress to raise money for their allies on Capitol Hill through fundraising vehicles separate from their campaign committees.

In addition to Save America, the pro-Trump donations were made to his campaign committee, the Republican National Committee and two committees that raise money for both the campaign and the national party.