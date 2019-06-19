President Trump raised $24.8 million in less than 24 hours as he officially launched his reelection, GOP officials said Wednesday, underscoring the huge fundraising lead the president has over a divided and crowded Democratic primary field.

The Wednesday announcement by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, confirmed by campaign officials, indicates that the Trump campaign is on track to report its best fundraising quarter since he became president.

The one-day haul as Trump held a kickoff rally in Orlando included $14 million for Trump’s reelection committee and $10 million that went to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee between his campaign and the RNC that can accept large donations.

The president is scheduled to headline a high-dollar fundraising luncheon at the Trump National Doral hotel in Florida on Wednesday that is set to bring in $5 million, officials said.

The president’s fundraising bonanza this week far eclipsed the $6.3 million that former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign said it pulled in on the day of his late April campaign announcement — the largest 24-hour amount raised by any of the Democratic campaigns this year.

In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders brought in $6.5 million in the 24 hours after the New Hampshire polls closed, at the time a single-day record for his bid that helped make him financially competitive with Hillary Clinton. For his 2020 bid, Sanders raised $5.9 million on the day of his launch.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump began fundraising for his reelection as soon as he became president. As a result, his reelection operation is financially dominating the Democratic field of two dozen primary candidates, who are each trying to break out from the pack and gain fundraising momentum.

With money pouring in from small-dollar donors, the president’s reelection effort already has amassed ample resources to build out a campaign infrastructure and deliver a blizzard of online ads.

Trump submitted paperwork to establish his 2020 reelection committee on Jan. 20, 2017, the day of his inauguration.

Since then, the biggest quarterly total reported by the Trump campaign and the committees raising money for his reelection was $39 million in the first quarter of this year.

The current fundraising quarter ends June 30. The Federal Election Commission will make candidate filings public July 15.

Even though he has been actively fundraising for his reelection since last year, Trump used his rally Tuesday as an official kickoff. Throughout the day, the campaign and affiliated fundraising committees peppered supporters with text and email messages urging them to donate online toward his first-day total.

“They underestimated me, but more importantly, they underestimated YOU. Your support has been the fuel to our success,” one email solicitation Tuesday read. “Tonight I’m officially launching my Second Term Presidential Run and I want YOU to be on my side.”