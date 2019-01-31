President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump raised more than $21 million for his re-election campaign during the closing months of 2018.

It’s a massive three-month haul that puts the Republican on strong financial footing at a time when Democratic presidential candidates are just starting to campaign. It also dwarfs what either of the last two presidents posted at the same stage.

The year-end numbers were released Thursday by the campaign, which also reported $19.2 million cash on-hand.

Officials say a majority of contributions were raised through contributions of $200 or less.

They also say spending was drastically ramped up at the end of 2018 with $23 million going toward efforts to boost Trump and support GOP candidates during midterm elections.

