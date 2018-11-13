President Trump speaks during a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya event on Nov. 13 at the White House. (Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg News)

President Trump is leaning in favor of backing a measure that would reform U.S. sentencing laws — a compromise drafted by the Senate that marks a significant overhaul of the criminal justice system by easing some mandatory minimum sentences for drug-related and other crimes.

But Trump did not commit one way or the other on the pending legislation, which he was briefed on Tuesday by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, who has taken on criminal justice reform as one of his core issues.

That meeting at the White House was described by two people with knowledge of it. One person said Trump is a “soft yes” on the bill, but signaled that he wants more law enforcement groups to publicly support the measure.

“This is not a 100 percent done deal,” according to the second person briefed on the short meeting. No lawmakers attended, but White House officials later briefed congressional leadership.

Kushner is pressing Trump to offer formal support of the bill this week, according to a White House official.

The criminal justice overhaul, scaled back from its initial ambitious Senate draft but vastly more comprehensive than legislation the House passed this year, could be one of the most significant and bipartisan laws signed by Trump in his first two years in office.

Opponents of the overhaul push lost a high-ranking ally when Jeff Sessions, who opposed any initiative to relax sentencing laws, resigned as attorney general last week.

“I talked to the president last night,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a vocal supporter of the sentencing measure who has Trump’s ear, said Tuesday evening. “I’ve never been more optimistic than I am now, but we’re not there yet. . . . He seemed supportive last night.”

The compromise criminal justice measure, which was hammered out in principle this summer, adds four provisions to a House-passed bill that focused on reducing prisoner recidivism and did not include the more controversial sentencing changes.

The new Senate package includes language that lowers mandatory minimum sentences for drug felonies, including reducing the “three-strike” penalty from life behind bars to 25 years. That provision would not be allowed to take place retroactively, a major concession from Democrats.

It also would include Senate language that retroactively applies the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010, which reduces the disparity in sentencing guidelines between crack and powder cocaine offenses. And it would reduce mandatory minimum sentences that go into effect when a firearm is used during a violent crime or drug offense. The latter also would not apply to people already sentenced for these crimes.

The agreement also lets judges take advantage of “safety valves” — which allow them to issue sentences shorter than mandatory minimums for low-level crimes — in more types of cases.

One new addition since the August negotiations is language that would bar prisoners who had been convicted of certain fentanyl offenses — primarily those that involved five- and 10-year mandatory minimums — from being able to receive credit for time served, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

The addition is significant because Trump told Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a close ally and avowed opponent of the emerging criminal justice measure, that he disagrees with allowing early prison release for fentanyl dealers, and the tentative agreement could have done so. Another section of the earlier measure could have allowed fentanyl dealers to earn time credits.

Those revisions prompted the Fraternal Order of Police to endorse the compromise, calling it a bill that will “make our streets and neighborhoods safer,” better protect police officers and “improve the ability of our criminal justice system to effectively rehabilitate offenders.”

Further giving advocates hope, the National Sheriffs’ Association — which has opposed previous versions of the sentencing measure — has been quiet on the compromise.

In the White House meeting Tuesday, Trump was pleased that so many different law enforcement groups had signed on to support it, according to one of those briefed on the meeting. But Trump reservations because many conservatives lawmakers remain opposed, advisers said.

“He is really concerned he’s going to be seen as soft on crime,” one person said. “He really cares that law enforcement supports him politically.”

The individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss private conversations.

Several people involved in the negotiations cautioned Tuesday that the emerging agreement needs an explicit endorsement from Trump to proceed. Supporters of the bill would begin gauging support for the bill later this week, officials said, if Trump signs off on the measure.

“Since those are negotiations that are going on, I can’t comment on anything until we get a final product and get some word from the White House,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), one of the bill’s chief authors, said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has been quiet on the merits of the legislation, appears unlikely to take the lead in formally rounding up support, however. And some liberal Democrats may not ultimately endorse the compromise product, fearing they have conceded too much to the right on the sentencing changes.

“I have not signed off on it,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a prominent Democratic supporter of the initial, more wide-ranging Senate legislation. “I’m still dealing with the details.”