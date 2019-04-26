President Trump holds a pen that he uses to sign an order withdrawing from the Arms Trade Treaty as he speaks at the National Rifle Association Annual Leadership Forum in Indianapolis. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Barely three weeks after congressional Republicans convinced him to hold off on a push to abolish the Affordable Care Act, President Trump renewed his vow Friday to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law during remarks to gun-rights advocates.

Appearing at a conference of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, Trump touted Republicans’ success in eliminating the individual mandate, which he called “the absolute worst part of Obamacare.”

“Now we’re going for the rest,” Trump said, before once again blaming the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz) for his party’s failure to repeal the entire law last year.

It was unclear if Trump was referring to his administration’s involvement in an ongoing lawsuit aiming to declare the ACA unconstitutional or if he was pushing for congressional action before the 2020 elections.

Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) strongly counseled against that path several weeks ago, arguing it would be politically perilous for the party to seek the repeal of a largely popular health-care law with no viable replacement.

Trump had fellow Republicans off guard by his rapid shift to an issue that helped elect Democrats in last year’s midterm elections. In late March, Trump directed the Justice Department to intervene in a federal-court case seeking to eliminate the ACA in its entirety and promised a more affordable replacement plan.

His remarks Friday came amid a wide-ranging address in which he not only promised to keep championing the Second Amendment, but also continued to air grievances about the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and castigate Democrats for continuing to investigate him and his administration.

Trump said the probe of possible coordination between Russia and his 2016 campaign was the result of “corruption at the highest level” in Washington.

“They tried for a coup,” he said. “It didn’t work out so well. And I didn’t need a gun for that one, did I?”

Trump said Democrats were angry because “their collusion delusion has been exposed to the world as a complete and total fraud.”

The recently released report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III concluded that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election “in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

The report did not find sufficient evidence to bring charges of criminal conspiracy with Russia against Trump or anyone associated with his campaign.

It did not offer a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General William P. Barr later concluded that there was not sufficient evidence for obstruction of justice, but House Democrats are continuing to aggressively pursue that issue.

During his remarks Friday, Trump criticized Democrats for conducting oversight of his administration rather than working with him on issues such as rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and “fixing” trade deals.

“Democrats are obsessed with hoaxes, delusions and witch hunts,” Trump said.

While Trump agreed earlier this month not to push for a comprehensive heath-care bill before next year’s elections, he said he still plans to run on the issue and that his campaign would present a plan to voters.

Trump has repeatedly focused his ire on McCain for voting against a Republican plan to repeal the ACA that the then-senator said had not been carefully enough considered.

“And we had it done except for one vote,” Trump told the crowd Friday. “You know what I’m talking about. One vote.”

The repeal of the individual mandate, which required people to buy insurance or pay a penalty, came in the Republican tax bill passed and signed into law in late 2017.