President Trump talks to reporters as he walks with first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return from Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

President Trump on Tuesday shared a tweet from a big fan of his in Scotland — who also happens to be a convicted forger — offering a warm welcome in advance of the president’s trip to Britain later this week.

“The British people are looking forward to your much anticipated visit to our country this week and we extend a warm WELCOME!” Sheena Fox, who tweets under the handle Deplorably Scottish, wrote on Twitter.

The president retweeted the greeting from his account amid a series of other tweets shortly before leaving the White House for a trip to Europe that will also include a gathering with NATO leaders in Brussels and a summit with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin in Finland.

#TrumpUKVisit🇬🇧 To the

45th @POTUS Donald J Trump @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP The British people are looking forward to your much anticipated visit to our country this week and we extend a warm WELCOME! FÀILTE🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OwxyHNEJUE — Deplorably🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scottish (@ShennaFoxxx) July 10, 2018

Fox describes herself as a musician and Trump fan in her Twitter profile.

Last year, she was convicted of stealing thousands of pounds from a community choir to pay for the group’s 2015 trip to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall, according to a report by The Daily Record.

But Fox had not told other members of the choir that there was a $21,000 fee to play at the venue, according to the report. She later tried to get out of debt by forging signatures on $3,360 worth of the choir’s checks and was ordered to perform 180 hours of community work after admitting theft.

Tuesday was not the fist time Trump had retweeted Fox.

In April, Trump shared a Twitter post by Fox casting doubt on the veracity of porn star Stormy Daniels, who was paid off by the president’s lawyer for her silence about an alleged decade-old affair.

That post came shortly after Daniels released a sketch of a man she says threatened her in Las Vegas in 2011, telling her “to leave Trump alone.”

Fox’s post included a picture of Daniels’s ex-husband, suggesting he looked a great deal like the unidentified man in the sketch.

Upon sharing the tweet, Trump wrote: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”