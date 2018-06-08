President Trump on Friday shared new details about his wife’s health, telling reporters that her medical procedure last month lasted nearly four hours and that she is under doctors’ orders not to fly.

As he prepared to leave the White House, Trump said that first lady Melania Trump wanted to accompany him on his travels to Canada and Singapore but that she was unable to go.

“Can’t fly for one month, the doctors say,” the president said. “She had a big operation. That was close to a four-hour operation.”

Trump, however, said his wife is “doing great,” pointing upward toward the White House residence.

[Inside Melania Trump’s complicated White House life]

The president spoke to reporters en route to a Group of Seven economic summit in Canada. From there, he is scheduled to travel to Singapore for a highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Vice President Pence, applauds as President Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The White House announced on May 14 that Melania Trump had undergone a successful embolization procedure to treat what was described as a “benign” kidney condition. She was released after a five-day hospital stay but remained out of sight. With few updates about her condition, speculation on social media became rampant.

On Wednesday, she appeared before cameras for the first time since her medical procedure, accompanying her husband to a briefing on hurricane-season preparedness at the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

[Melania Trump appears before cameras for the first time in nearly a month]

“She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great,” Trump at that event.

Earlier this week, Melania Trump attended her first White House event in weeks, hosting a reception for the families of slain U.S. military service members, though that event was closed to the media.

That was the first time she had been seen publicly since May 10, when she was photographed standing alongside her husband at Joint Base Andrews as the couple greeted three Americans who had been released from prison in North Korea.

Her husband lashed out Wednesday about rumors of her condition, falsely accusing the media of reporting them.

[‘So unfair, and vicious’: Trump blasts media coverage of his wife]

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Trump tweeted. “During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

The first lady addressed the theories herself, tweeting on May 30: “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”