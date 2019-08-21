President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Trump is headed to Kentucky. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s looking “very seriously” at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville.

He says birthright citizenship is “frankly ridiculous.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed he’d do away with it — he also said something similar in October.

But the citizenship proposal would inevitably spark a longshot legal battle over whether the president can alter the long accepted understanding that the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil , regardless of a parent’s immigration status.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.