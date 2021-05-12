The comments from several of the Republicans echoed Trump’s alternative reality of what occurred on Jan. 6. In an interview with Fox News in March, Trump said that the attack posed “zero threat” and that his supporters “went in — they shouldn’t have done it — some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out.”