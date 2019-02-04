Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) speaks during a news conference outside his home Friday, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) responded Monday to President Trump’s assessment that he has “no chance” to be president, saying that the United States doesn’t need a leader who’s “going to put down or divide people.”

“I think every American knows about being underestimated, demeaned or just put down, and it’s something I’ve faced all my political career,” Booker, who served as mayor of Newark before joining the Senate in 2013, said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.”

[Cory Booker was politics’ original social media star. How much will it help in 2020?]

“We don’t need a president that’s going to put down people or divide people,” Booker said. “This is really one of those times in American history, I think, we need a revival of civic grace and bringing people together, and that’s going to be one of the major themes of my campaign.”

Trump was asked about Booker’s candidacy on Friday shortly after Booker announced his White House bid.

“He’s got no chance,” Trump told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan in a “Face the Nation” interview that aired Sunday.

Asked to explain, the Trump replied: “Because I know him. I don’t think he has a chance.”

Trump added that he is not particularly worried about any of the growing number of Democrats stepping forward to challenge him in 2020.

“So far, I don’t see anybody,” he said. “I’m not impressed with their group.”

During Monday’s CBS interview, Booker also reiterated his call for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to resign amid the controversy over a racist photo in his medical school yearbook.

“He should step down and start his road to redemption,” Booker said. “Being a governor of a state is not an entitlement.”

Northam has apologized for the 1984 photo but said neither of the two figures in the racist photo are him. One appears in blackface while the other is dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb.