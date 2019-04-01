President Trump stopped to talk to members of the media on the South Lawn at the White House on Thursday . (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Monday spoke out strongly in favor of a controversial citizenship question that his commerce secretary added to the 2020 Census, asserting that the survey would be “meaningless” without the addition.

In a morning tweet, Trump blamed “Radical Democrats” for trying to remove what he termed “the all important Citizenship Question” that has been derided by advocates for immigrants.

“Report would be meaningless and a waste of the $Billions (ridiculous) that it costs to put together!” Trump said in his tweet.

Two federal judges have already ruled against the question. The Supreme Court is set to hold a hearing on it on April 23 and is expected to rule on it by June, shortly before the survey forms are due to go to the printer.

Opponents have characterized the question as a political maneuver by the Trump administration. They say its inclusion, particularly at a time when noncitizens feel targeted by the government, will deter many immigrants and their family members from participating, reducing the count’s accuracy and harming people who live in areas with large immigrant populations.

Census data is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and to determine apportionment and redistricting.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was grilled during a House hearing last month on his rationale for adding the question, which was generally defended by Republicans.

