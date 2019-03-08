President Trump on Friday called the Democratic Party “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” following a House vote on a resolution broadly condemning hatred rather than specifically condemning past alleged anti-Semitic comments by a freshman Muslim congresswoman.

“I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful,” Trump said. “I thought that vote was a disgrace, and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer.”

Trump, who spoke to reporters as he left the White House en route to Alabama to view hurricane damage, said the episode revealed something broader about Democrats.

“The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party,” he said. “They’ve become an anti-Jewish party, and that’s too bad.”

His comments came a day after a 407-to-23 vote on a resolution in response to comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The resolution condemned anti-Semitism and discrimination against Muslims in equal measure, a shift from a draft circulated Monday that rebuked only anti-Semitism. Neither mentioned Omar or her comments specifically.

The resolution was revised shortly before Thursday’s vote to add Latinos, Asian Americans and LGBT people to a list of groups subject to hate.

It also referred to a gathering in Charlottesville in 2017 organized by white nationalists and neo-Nazis that turned deadly. Trump drew widespread condemnation afterward for suggesting there were “some very fine people on both sides,” referring to the organizers and protesters.

Omar drew intense scrutiny last week when she suggested Israel’s supporters have an “allegiance to a foreign country,” remarks that angered many who saw them as hateful tropes. Her defenders argued leadership was applying a double standard in singling out one of the two Muslim women in Congress.

