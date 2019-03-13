President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump said Wednesday that he greatly appreciated comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opposing his impeachment, but he remained silent on her assessment that he is unfit for office.

Trump’s comments, in morning tweets, marked his first public reaction to a Washington Post interview with Pelosi published this week in which she said Congress should not pursue the divisive exercise of impeachment unless something “compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan” emerges.

“I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong,” Trump wrote.

He then argued, as he has in the past, that he should not be subject to impeachment, given his accomplishments in office.

I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great - and many other successes! How do you impeach.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

....a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Trump, who is under investigation by prosecutors and Congress on multiple fronts, did not address Pelosi’s comments regarding his fitness for office. Pelosi made the remarks in a March 6 interview conducted for a future issue of The Washington Post Magazine.

In the interview, Pelosi said she does not believe that Trump is up to the job of running the country. Asked whether he was fit to be president, she countered: “Are we talking ethically? Intellectually? Politically? What are we talking here?” When a reporter said all, she said he was not.

“All of the above. No. No. I don’t think he is,” she said. “I mean, ethically unfit. Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit. No, I don’t think he’s fit to be president of the United States.”

[Pelosi’s caution on impeachment exposes Democratic rift about ousting Trump]

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is continuing to probe whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

In addition, prosecutors in New York are examining Trump’s role in payments of hush money during the 2016 campaign to two women who alleged past affairs with him.

And House Democrats have opened multiple investigations into Trump and his administration.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee sent more than 80 letters demanding all communications from a host of controversies surrounding Trump, as the panel probes whether he and his administration have engaged in obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.