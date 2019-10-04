WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is confirming that U.S. and Iranian officials discussed a possible meeting or call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last week’s U.N. General Assembly, but he insists he was the one who called off the plans.

Trump tells reporters Friday that “our sides talked” but says Iran wanted sanctions relief as a condition for the meeting. He says, “I said you must be kidding.” Trump added, “Rouhani wanted a meeting at the U.N.”