President Trump speaks to members of the press during a signing of a safe third country agreement in the Oval Office on Friday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump on Friday said he was signing a deal that would designate Guatemala as a safe third country for those seeking asylum in the United States — a concept that is facing significant legal hurdles in the Central American country as the Trump administration continues to struggle with the high number of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border.

The White House did not immediatley release details of the agreement and it is unclear how it would be implemented considering Guatemala’s constitutional court has ruled that any safe third country agreement would require legislative approval and the proposal has been widely criticized there.

Trump announced the arrangement in a previously unscheduled appearance in the Oval Office with Enrique Degenhart, the Guatemalan minister of government, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

“We've long been working with Guatemala and now we can do it the right way,” Trump said Friday. He said the agreement will put “coyotes and the smugglers out of business. These are bad people.”

Trump said the agreement will offer safe harbor for asylum applicants deemed legitimate, and that he plans to sign other safe third agreements with other countries soon.

The announcement comes just days after Trump threatened retaliation against Guatemala as discussions stalled over designating the Central American nation as a safe third country, which means that a migrant traveling through the country on their journey to the United States would be directed to first seek protection there.

A statement released by the Guatemalan government Friday made no clear reference to a safe third agreement, although it alluded to a “correct execution of a plan that will be applied to Salvadorans and Hondurans.”

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales took diplomatic action with the United States to “counter grave economic and social repercussions,” the statement said. “The negotiations began several months ago and have had favorable advances in recent days.”

In the short term, the Guatemalan government will work to provide “work visas in the agricultural sector, which will permit Guatemalans to travel to the United States, avoiding being victimized by criminals, to work temporarily and return to the United States.”

“In the medium and long term, the U.S. will also authorize visa in construction and services sectors.”