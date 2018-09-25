President Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump said Tuesday that he has “no plans” to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while both leaders are attending the annual U.N. General Assembly this week.

“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Tuesday.

Rouhani said in an interview Monday that he also had no plans to meet Trump.

Trump has also indicated that if he were to break nearly four decades of estrangement with Iran with a personal meeting, it would be with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rouhani is the elected president and Trump’s counterpart as leader of the Iranian government, but Khamenei is the country’s ultimate religious and political authority. Rouhani is a comparative moderate and had been seen as the likely face of any Iranian attempt to repair relations.

The U.N. gathering is one of the few times the two leaders could meet, if they chose to. U.S. sanctions and travel bans prevent Iranian leaders from traveling freely to the United States.

Iran’s alleged support for terrorism is among a list of U.S. complaints that Trump is expected to lay out in his address at the United Nations later Monday. He is expected to also offer no apologies for his decision earlier this year to withdraw from a U.N.-backed international nuclear agreement with Iran that he called a bad deal for the United States. Iran and key U.S. allies are still complying with the deal, but its future is uncertain.

The Trump administration claims that Iran used economic benefits from the deal, including higher oil exports, to fund terrorism and sow political instability across the Middle East.

Trump’s address Tuesday will also focus on North Korea and will mark a huge change from Trump’s first U.N. speech last year, when he mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” and threatened to “destroy” North Korea if necessary.

Since a historic direct meeting between Trump and Kim in June, and plans for another, Trump speaks of the North Korean leader as “terrific” and receptive to a breakthrough deal to get rid of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has said he is open to meeting with anyone, including Iranian leaders, if he deems it to be in U.S. interests.